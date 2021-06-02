Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 144,482 tonnes of cargo comprising 59,973 tonnes of import cargo and 84,509 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 59,973 comprised of 24,734 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,846 tonnes of Canola, 4,931 tonnes of DAP, 5,913 tonne of Soya Bean Seeds and 17,549 tonne of Oil/Liquid Cargo. The total export cargo of 84,509 tonne comprised of 49,350 tonne of containerized cargo, 305 tonne of Bulk Cargo, 32,770 tonne of Clinkers 2,084 tonne of Iron Ore.

As many as 7819 containers were handled out of which 1986 were of imports and 5833 were of exports. 1986 import containers comprised of 593 of 20s and 491 0f 40s. Imports empty container was 143 of 20s and 134 of 40s. Export containers 5833 comprised of 1254 of 20s and 822 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 615 of 20s and 1160 of 40s.

There were 06 ships namely Songa nuernberg, Gs Future, Chem Bulldog, Sea Ambition, Msc Samu Oel Kedarnath and New Hunter have berth at Karachi Port on Tuesday. There were 06 ships Apl Chongqing, MT Khairpur, Stream Pacific, Nordspring, Rita and Zi Jing Song have sailed out from Karachi on 01-06-2021.

There are 10 ships Sea Power, MT Shalamar, Molly Oil, Merry Star container, Liberty Promise, Ocean Harvest 1 Cargo, African Tern, Ningbo Express, AAvni Bea Schulte and IVS Swinley Forest were expected to arrive on 01-06-2021.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Iron, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Natural gas, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, a gas carrier ‘Umm Bab’ sailed out to sea on Tuesday (today) morning, and two more Container ships, Seago Bremerhaven, Seamax Bridgeport, are expected to sail from QICT on same day in the afternoon (.)

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 170,109 tonnes, comprising 120,295 tonnes imports cargo and 49,814 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,438 Containers (1,032 TEUs imports and 2,406 TEUs export), was handled at the Port .

There are fifteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Akti’ carrying 55,722 tonnes Coal & two more ships, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Joanna carrying Containers are expected take berths at PIBT and QICT on Tuesday (today), 1st June-2021, while two more container vessels MOL Generosity and MSC Samu are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and ‘MOL Growth’ is due to arrive on Wednesday, 2nd June-2021.

