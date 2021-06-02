ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tuesday’s early trade: Dow, S&P rise

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 within 0.5% of its record high...
Reuters 02 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 within 0.5% of its record high as investors cheered signs of an improving economy ahead of a week packed with major data that is expected to shed more light on the path of inflation.

The two indexes are rising for the fourth straight session as investors bet on economically sensitive stocks benefiting the most from a post-Covid-19 recovery. The S&P 1500 airlines index added 0.8%.

The S&P energy index jumped 3.2% on a promising outlook for fuel demand, while financials hit a record high and materials firmed about 1%.

Latest data showed US manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up demand amid a reopening economy boosted orders, but unfinished work piled up because of shortages of raw materials and labour.

Stock markets were unperturbed on Friday by a surge in key inflation readings for April following reassurances from Federal Reserve officials that the ultra-loose monetary policy would remain in place.

“For now, (investors) are embracing the economic data that shows improvements in the economy and are ignoring data that suggests that it’s going to lead to much higher prices and shortages that affect specific companies,” said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 135.83 points, or 0.39%, at 34,665.28 and the S&P 500 was up 5.66 points, or 0.13%, at 4,209.77. The Nasdaq Composite was down 15.64 points, or 0.11%, at 13,733.10.

Abbott Laboratories fell 7.8%, weighing the most on the S&P 500, after cutting its full-year 2021 profit forecast due to a projected drop in Covid-19 diagnostic testing demand.

Cloudera Inc jumped 24% after private equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC agreed to take the data analytics firm private in a $5.3 billion dollar deal.

A group of “meme stocks” extended gains from the previous week with shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc up 15.8% after the movie theater chain announced a $230 million capital raise.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.35-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 61 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 131 new highs and 17 new lows.

S&P 500 NASDAQ S&P Dow Jones

Tuesday’s early trade: Dow, S&P rise

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Reza says growth shows success of SBP stimulus

WHO approves China’s Sinovac Covid jab

Heads of global bodies issue joint call for vaccine equality

PBA proposes cut in corporate tax rate

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.