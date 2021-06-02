Australian shares lower, NZ up

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares closed lower on Tuesday, as concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in Victoria overshadowed optimism about the country’s central bank reiterating its accommodative policy stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed 0.3% lower at 7,142.6, after ending down 0.3% in the previous session. Financials ended 0.7% lower and were the worst-hit sectors on the benchmark, with all the “Big Four” banks closing in the red.

Energy stocks rebounded after falling 1.6% on Monday and were the top performers on the index, boosted by higher oil prices.

Multi-media firm Nine Entertainment jumped as much as 4.7% after it signed multi-year content supply deals with Google and Facebook. The stock, however, ended 0.7% higher.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed up 1.2% at 12,462.47.