ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

British midcaps hit record high

Reuters 02 Jun 2021

LONDON: The British mid-cap stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, helped by gains in industrials and consumer discretionary stocks, while an upbeat reading on factory activity infused confidence on the economic recovery.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.8% as a deluge of new orders helped drive a record increase in British manufacturing activity last month as the economy began to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The blue-chip index climbed 0.8%, with base metal miners gaining 3.7% as they tracked higher copper and iron ore prices.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell added more than 1.2% each after Brent crude topped $70-mark on favourable demand outlook.

“UK markets has been the big beneficiary of inflation trade since it is a heavily weighted market with the commodity sector. At the same time, it’s underperforming when compared to the rest of Europe,” said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

Mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices jumped by an annual 10.9%, the most in nearly seven years, apparently set to accelerate further as people seek new homes after the pandemic. The wider homebuilders index rose 2.1%. The FTSE 100 index has traded in a tight range since April as concerns grew that central banks might pare support early as economies reopen and inflation climbs.

Among other stocks, Wickes Group added 4.7% after the do-it-yourself retailer said its full-year profit would be in the upper half of analyst expectations after sales surged in April.

M&C Saatchi jumped 12.1% after the advertising agency forecast upbeat annual results on new robust campaigns. Travel food group SSP Group rose 3.0% after Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to “add” on potential growth from European air market opening.

Royal Dutch Shell FTSE 250 index blue chip index British midcaps

British midcaps hit record high

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Reza says growth shows success of SBP stimulus

WHO approves China’s Sinovac Covid jab

Heads of global bodies issue joint call for vaccine equality

PBA proposes cut in corporate tax rate

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.