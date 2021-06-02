ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
2nd General Conference of PAECO: Dr. Arif Alvi President Islamic Republic of Pakistan

02 Jun 2021

TEXT: It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the galaxy of Members of Parliament (MPs) and their respective parliamentary delegations from the ECO member states - Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, at the 2ND GENERAL CONFERENCE OF PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY OF ECONOMIC COOPERATION ORGANIZATION (PAECO) in Islamabad.

I believe trade and connectivity among ECO member states can play a pivotal role in ensuring cohesive regional development and prosperity. In the past few decades economic integration among regional states has gained momentum and governments are prioritizing regional integration to improve standard of living in their countries. Regional integration is an approach to bring together regional states in institutionalized trade policy reforms where member states formulate trade policies through mutual consensus and their economic bloc attracts increased domestic and foreign investments. Increased economic inter-dependency among regional states fosters sustainable peace, security and non-economic benefits.

I also felicitate the Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan, Mr Asad Qaiser for bringing together this august assembly of National Members of Parliament (MPs) and high-level parliamentary experts and staffers from all ECO Member states to explore various facets of the imperative conference theme, “Promoting Parliamentary Partnership for Regional Integration.”

The Parliament is the citadel of people’s aspirations vested with the principal responsibility to become the voice of general masses. Therefore, it is my firm conviction that initiatives of the PAECO towards viable regional integration through an open trade market within the region; an easy visa regime; promotion of an advanced communication, connectivity and transport; can markedly develop people to people interactions and lead to sustainable development and poverty alleviation of millions of our local populations.

I wish all delegates an insightful and memorable participation in the 2ND GENERAL CONFERENCE OF PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY OF ECONOMIC COOPERATION ORGANIZATION (PAECO) in Islamabad. I assure you that the Parliamentary institutions and the Government of Pakistan will leave no stone unturned towards sincerest efforts in all facets of regional integration amongst the ECO member states.

Long live all our collaborative endeavours towards a more connected, developed and integrated ECO region for the prosperity and emancipation of our great nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

