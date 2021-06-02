THE RUPEE: Falling trend

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR lost value against USD in both inter-bank and open markets despite dollar languishing near multi month lows in global currency markets. PKR also went down against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 45 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.55 and 154.65 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.80 and 155.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 187 and 188.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 41.90 and 42.05 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 40.95 and 41.10 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 154.80 Open Offer Rs 155.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 154.55 Offer Rate Rs 154.65 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session, and it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 154.50 and Rs 155.70 respectively.

Moreover, the rupee showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. At the close, the pound’s buying and selling rates declined from Monday’s closing of Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 to Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee remained firm against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs155.40(buying) and Rs 155.50(selling) against same last rate. It closed at Rs155.40(buying) and Rs 155.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

