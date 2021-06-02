KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,497,646,507 818,948,390 33,899,224,175 18,295,753,324 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,951,575,606 (2,219,803,535) (268,227,928) Local Individuals 26,023,672,387 (26,344,182,106) (320,509,718) Local Corporates 10,663,559,054 (10,074,821,407) 588,737,646 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021