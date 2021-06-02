Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
02 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,497,646,507 818,948,390 33,899,224,175 18,295,753,324
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,951,575,606 (2,219,803,535) (268,227,928)
Local Individuals 26,023,672,387 (26,344,182,106) (320,509,718)
Local Corporates 10,663,559,054 (10,074,821,407) 588,737,646
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.