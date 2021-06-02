Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).
02 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,263.78
High: 5,274.88
Low: 5,229.43
Net Change: (+) 38.05
Volume ('000): 1,243,391
Value ('000): 26,178,142
Makt Cap 1,477,595,672,946
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,779.42
NET CH. (+) 8.51
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,470.44
NET CH. (+) 19.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,688.18
NET CH. (+) 55.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,176.96
NET CH. (+) 39.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,356.90
NET CH. (-) 15.55
------------------------------------
As on: 01-June-2021
====================================
