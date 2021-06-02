KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,263.78 High: 5,274.88 Low: 5,229.43 Net Change: (+) 38.05 Volume ('000): 1,243,391 Value ('000): 26,178,142 Makt Cap 1,477,595,672,946 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,779.42 NET CH. (+) 8.51 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,470.44 NET CH. (+) 19.86 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,688.18 NET CH. (+) 55.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,176.96 NET CH. (+) 39.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,356.90 NET CH. (-) 15.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-June-2021 ====================================

