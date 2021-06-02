ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 02 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Atlas Battery Limited           26-05-2021    02-06-2021    100% (i)      24-05-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Limited                    21-05-2021    04-06-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited      28-05-2021    04-06-2021     20% (i)      26-05-2021
Avanceon Limited                29-05-2021    04-06-2021   10%(F),20% B   27-05-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Limited   01-06-2021    07-06-2021     20% (i)      28-05-2021
Reliance Weaving
Mills Limited                   02-06-2021    08-06-2021     50% (i)      31-05-2021
AGP Limited #                   03-06-2021    09-06-2021                                 09-06-2021
Nimir Resins Limited #          04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Limited #     04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
TPL Corp Limited #              04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Limited #             08-06-2021    15-06-2021                                 15-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited       09-06-2021    15-06-2021   427.80% (F)    07-06-2021     15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited    09-06-2021    15-06-2021    300% (i)      07-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited       10-06-2021    16-06-2021     40% (i)      08-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7)
Askari Bank Limited             11-06-2021    17-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 11-06-2021    17-06-2021    18% (iii)     09-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Limited     14-06-2021    17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Ltd    09-06-2021    18-06-2021       NIL                       18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #    12-06-2021    18-06-2021                                 18-06-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited (Preference)            14-06-2021    20-06-2021    2.7% (i)      10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Co. Limited    14-06-2021    20-06-2021     35% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited               14-06-2021    20-06-2021     8% (i)       10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited                   12-06-2021    21-06-2021   10%(i),20% B   10-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited            14-06-2021    21-06-2021     44% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       15-06-2021    21-06-2021    120% (i)      11-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited      15-06-2021    21-06-2021     15% (i)      11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited             10-06-2021    24-06-2021    135% (F)      08-06-2021     24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited             18-06-2021    24-06-2021     45% (i)      16-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd          22-06-2021    28-06-2021     35% (i)      18-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited              18-06-2021    29-06-2021    45.2% (F)     16-06-2021     29-06-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *

Book Closure for entitlement of Acquisition of Shares **

Preference Right Shares ***

