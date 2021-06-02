Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
02 Jun 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06113 0.05975 0.08900 0.05700
Libor 1 Week 0.05800 0.06188 0.12163 0.05800
Libor 1 Month 0.08588 0.09163 0.19513 0.08588
Libor 2 Month 0.11725 0.12113 0.28438 0.11675
Libor 3 Month 0.13138 0.14700 0.34400 0.13138
Libor 6 Month 0.17100 0.17875 0.50975 0.17100
Libor 1 Year 0.24813 0.25963 0.67350 0.24813
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
