Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
02 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 154.35 154.27 154.14 153.89 153.72 153.47 153.30
EUR 188.80 188.78 188.72 188.53 188.43 188.23 188.13
GBP 219.75 219.64 219.46 219.11 218.86 218.51 218.28
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.