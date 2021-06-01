Gold prices increase by Rs350 to Rs112,650 tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs112,650 against its sale at Rs112,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs96,580 against its sale at Rs96,280 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs88,531 from Rs88,250.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1500 against its sale at Rs1480 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs17.14 to Rs1286 from Rs1268.86.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $5 and was sold at $1908 against its sale at $1903