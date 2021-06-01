ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
President for robust Pak-Qatar political, economic ties

  • President Alvi said Pakistan offered the most liberal and investment-friendly regime in the region, and the Qatari investors needed to benefit from it.
APP 01 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan was committed to transform the existing relations with Qatar into a more robust political and economic partnership for the mutual benefit of two countries.

Talking to a visiting Qatari delegation led by Sheikh Ali Abudllah Al-Thani, member of the Qatari royal family and Chairman Pak-Qatar Takaful Group here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed excellent relations, which needed to be further strengthened in areas of trade, economy and investment.

President Alvi said Pakistan offered the most liberal and investment-friendly regime in the region, and the Qatari investors needed to benefit from it.

He welcomed the Qatar Investment Authority's (QIA) interest in investing in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy, and mentioned that Pakistan’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index had considerably improved.

He expressed the hope that direct linkage between Karachi and Hamad ports would further enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

He highlighted the economic performance of Pakistan with its economy growing well despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

