NA Speaker for regional development through collective efforts

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday welcoming the heads of Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) countries in Pakistan, emphasized the need for greater cooperation amongst the members countries to get regional development and prominent place in world politics.

Addressing the inaugural session of 2nd PAECO Conference titled "Promoting Parliamentary Partnership for Regional Integration", the Speaker said the ECO countries were sole route for international trade between West and East.

The construction of railways track from China to Pakistan under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would help economic development of entire Central Asian Region.

The Speaker said that multilateral cooperation was imperative for regional development and economic prosperity.

He remarked that ECO region with an area 8 million Square kilometer and vast population of 460 million has immense potential of mutual cooperation in the spheres of trade and economy.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that 10 members of ECO could capitalize their potential by Parliamentary cooperation especially in the context of the negatives of COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said that Parliament of Pakistan successfully organized a seminar to explore the opportunities to promote trade between Pak-Afghan in 2020 and multiple initiatives has been taken under the Executive committee Pak-Afghan parliamentary Friendship Group.

While mentioning the plight of innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians, he remarked that world should take stock of the gross violations of basic human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu&Kashmir and in Palestine. He said that without resolution of contentious issues like Kashmir and Palestine the sustainable peace cannot be achieved.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser expressed his gratitude for unanimously electing him as Chairperson of Executive Assembly of PAECO.

He said that PAECO would provide a plate forum for strengthening the inter parliamentary cooperation.

He expressed the hope that PAECO would continue to open new avenues of cooperation among ECO member States. He congratulated to Afghanistan being unanimously chosen to be host of 3rd PAECO by the Executive Council of PAECEO.

He hoped that unanimous decisions of Executive Council would further strengthen PAECO.

Mir Rehman Rahmani ,Speaker of the Wolsi Jirga of Afghanistan, Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Mili Majlis of Azerbaijan, Mr. Talant Mamytov, Speaker of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Zokirzoda Mahmodthohir ,Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli, Republic of Tajikstan, Mr. Mustafa Sentop ,Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mr. Ismoilov Nurdinjoin, Speaker of the Majlis Oli of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Mr. Mynbay Darkhan as Heads of the delegation of the House of Representatives of Kazakhstan also address the inaugural ceremony of the conference .

Whereas, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf ,Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Ms.Gulshat Mammedova Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and Dr.Hadi Soleimanpour Secretary General of ECO would virtually address the conference.

In their addresses the guest Speakers appreciated the Pakistan’s effort to bring ECO member Parliament on the platform of PAECO.

They also mentioned about vast opportunities in the field of economy and trade. They mentioned of the need of close cooperation and connectivity among ECO member states.

The Guest Speakers mentioned that PAECO is not only a platform for regional parliamentary diplomacy through dialogue, consensus, synergy and alignment of national member Parliaments of the member states.

The guest speakers also mentioned that peace and tranquility without eliminating the threats to solidarity and cooperation on a global scale, and especially without international consensus and cooperation on issues such as war, violence and the countering against terrorism is not possible.