Markets
Iraq's total oil exports average around 2.9mn bpd in May
- Exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals reached 2.8 million bpd in May, the ministry added.
01 Jun 2021
BAGHDAD: Iraqi oil exports stood at around 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, little changed from the previous month, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.
Exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals reached 2.8 million bpd in May, the ministry added.
Pakistan's locally developed Covid-19 vaccine 'PakVac' available for widespread use: Asad Umar
Iraq's total oil exports average around 2.9mn bpd in May
KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000
US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official
Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%
Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy
Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks
India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi
Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket
Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14
Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu
Read more stories
Comments