Russia's Novak says risks of uncertainty remain in oil market
- Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent hitting $71 and trading at its highest since March, on expectations for growing fuel demand during the summer driving season in the United States.
01 Jun 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, on Tuesday said there were risks of high uncertainty in the oil market despite significant improvement from last year, the Interfax news agency reported.
