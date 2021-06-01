Electric Fans exports increase by 41.47pc in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: Electric Fans exports during first ten months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 41.47 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Electric Fans worth US$ 25,462 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 17,998 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Engineering goods increased by 23.58 percent, worth

US$ 182,194 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 147,430 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other electrical machinery exports increased by 26.84 percent, worth US$ 35,036 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 27,623 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view Transport Equipment increased by 2.94 per cent, worth US$ 10,639 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 10,335 thousand of same period of last year.