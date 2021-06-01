ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rupee declines 13 paisas against dollar in open market

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs 154.4 and Rs 155.4, respectively.
APP 01 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday closed at Rs 154.53 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 154.40.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 154.4 and Rs 155.4, respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 63 paisas and closed at Rs 188.95 against the last day’s trading of Rs 188.32, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.41, whereas an increase of 34 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs 219.14 as compared to its last closing of Rs 218.80.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 42.07 and Rs 41.20 respectively.

Dollar Rupee Exchange rate

Rupee declines 13 paisas against dollar in open market

KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000

US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official

Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%

Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters