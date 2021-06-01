Rupee declines 13 paisas against dollar in open market

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday closed at Rs 154.53 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 154.40.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 154.4 and Rs 155.4, respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 63 paisas and closed at Rs 188.95 against the last day’s trading of Rs 188.32, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.41, whereas an increase of 34 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs 219.14 as compared to its last closing of Rs 218.80.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 42.07 and Rs 41.20 respectively.