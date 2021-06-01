ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,169 Increased By ▲ 273.02 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,715 Increased By ▲ 112.37 (0.57%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Geo issues statement on decision to replace Hamid Mir as host

  • Geo News said that Mir had made comments "that has resulted in backlash from different segments of society".
BR Web Desk 01 Jun 2021

The Geo News management has said that the decision to replace veteran journalist Hamid Mir as host of its ‘Capital Talk’ show comes due to “backlash from different segments of society”.

On Sunday, Mir told BBC in an interview that he had been informed by Geo News management that he would "not go on air on Monday" to host his late-night show.

In response, Geo News said that Mir had made comments "that has resulted in backlash from different segments of society".

"We would like to remind our viewers and readers that Geo and Jang Group were shut down, our journalists were beaten up as they faced hundreds of fake allegations.

"However, it becomes difficult for the group and its editors to take ownership of the content that is delivered outside the purview, input and guidance of its editors, and which are not fact-checked and approved by the editorial teams," the statement said.

It added that the disappointment and frustration being felt by Mir and other journalists was a “shared and grave concern but better ways exist on how to channel that energy for productive gains for the safety of journalism and journalists".

"Too many journalists lose their lives and their liberty in Pakistan while their fight for the right of the public to know continues," the statement said, adding that many human and media rights organisations have advocated that the government must protect journalists. "No respite has been given till now."

Just a few days ago, Mir had delivered a speech in Islamabad as he called for accountability over repeated assaults on journalists in Pakistan. He was speaking at a protest against the recent attack on journalist Asad Ali Toor who produces a show for Aaj TV.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, through Twitter, said that the government had nothing to do with the internal decisions of broadcasting organisations.

pakistan journalist aaj news Journalists Protection Bill Aaj News journalist Hamid Mir

Geo issues statement on decision to replace Hamid Mir as host

Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters