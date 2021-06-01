Geo issues statement on decision to replace Hamid Mir as host

The Geo News management has said that the decision to replace veteran journalist Hamid Mir as host of its ‘Capital Talk’ show comes due to “backlash from different segments of society”.

On Sunday, Mir told BBC in an interview that he had been informed by Geo News management that he would "not go on air on Monday" to host his late-night show.

In response, Geo News said that Mir had made comments "that has resulted in backlash from different segments of society".

"We would like to remind our viewers and readers that Geo and Jang Group were shut down, our journalists were beaten up as they faced hundreds of fake allegations.

"However, it becomes difficult for the group and its editors to take ownership of the content that is delivered outside the purview, input and guidance of its editors, and which are not fact-checked and approved by the editorial teams," the statement said.

It added that the disappointment and frustration being felt by Mir and other journalists was a “shared and grave concern but better ways exist on how to channel that energy for productive gains for the safety of journalism and journalists".

"Too many journalists lose their lives and their liberty in Pakistan while their fight for the right of the public to know continues," the statement said, adding that many human and media rights organisations have advocated that the government must protect journalists. "No respite has been given till now."

Just a few days ago, Mir had delivered a speech in Islamabad as he called for accountability over repeated assaults on journalists in Pakistan. He was speaking at a protest against the recent attack on journalist Asad Ali Toor who produces a show for Aaj TV.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, through Twitter, said that the government had nothing to do with the internal decisions of broadcasting organisations.