ANL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
DGKC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.54%)
EPCL 50.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.36%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.71%)
HUBC 79.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.21%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.99%)
PIBTL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.89%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.9%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
PRL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.1%)
TRG 175.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.28%)
UNITY 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.2%)
BR100 5,256 Increased By ▲ 29.33 (0.56%)
BR30 27,390 Increased By ▲ 65.42 (0.24%)
KSE100 48,102 Increased By ▲ 205.8 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,690 Increased By ▲ 87.53 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Travelers above 50 to show vaccination certificate for travel to GB

  • The restrictions will be effective from today and will remain in place till July 1
  • Under the new advisory, passengers between 30 and 50 years of age without valid vaccination certificates may be allowed to board a flight to GB after producing a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of travel
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 01 Jun 2021

(Karachi) The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a new travel advisory for Gilgit-Baltistan-bound travelers, stating that those above the age of 50 would only be permitted to board aircraft after showing a valid vaccination certificate.

The issuance of fresh Covid-19 advisory for passengers aims to ensure safe tourism in Pakistan and following stringent health protocols and SOPs. The restrictions will be effective from today and will remain in place till July 1.

Under the new advisory, passengers between 30 and 50 years of age without valid vaccination certificates may be allowed to board a flight to Gilgit-Baltistan after producing a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of travel.

The CAA said that the foreign tourists, mountaineers, and trekkers on a flight to Gilgit-Baltistan will continue to ensure compliance with all relevant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

However, locals and residents of Gilgit-Baltistan will be exempted from the requirements. The CAA has directed all airline operators to ensure the implementation of fresh Covid-19 guidelines for safe tourism in Pakistan.

civil aviation authority Gilgit Baltistan restrictions tourism passengers PCR test new travel advisory Skardu valid vaccination certificate health protocols

Travelers above 50 to show vaccination certificate for travel to GB

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters