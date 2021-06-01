ANL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
ASC 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
AVN 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.21%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
DGKC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.54%)
EPCL 50.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
FCCL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.99%)
HUBC 79.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.8%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
PRL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.44%)
SNGP 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.99%)
TRG 175.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.35%)
UNITY 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.2%)
BR100 5,252 Increased By ▲ 25.6 (0.49%)
BR30 27,392 Increased By ▲ 67.61 (0.25%)
KSE100 48,061 Increased By ▲ 164.89 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,667 Increased By ▲ 64.26 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may rise into $1,932-$1,953 range

  • It is not very clear if the metal could break $1,921 in its current attempt.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,932-$1,953 per ounce, driven by a wave C.

This wave started at $1,808.44, which is expected to travel into the $1,932-$1,953 range. Strategically, this target zone will be confirmed when the metal breaks the nearest resistance at $1,919.

Support is at $1,898, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,886. On the daily chart, gold is rising towards $1,959.01, the peak of a wave B.

It is not very clear if the metal could break $1,921 in its current attempt.

A correction may be shallow if it fails. A decent correction may occur around $1,959, which will be classified as a pullback towards a falling trendline.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Silver Spot gold Asia Gold gold usa

Spot gold may rise into $1,932-$1,953 range

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters