ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
ASL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
AVN 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.4%)
EPCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.8%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
HUMNL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.05%)
JSCL 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.6%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
POWER 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.75%)
PRL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1%)
PTC 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (9.07%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
TRG 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
UNITY 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
WTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.07%)
BR100 5,245 Increased By ▲ 18.62 (0.36%)
BR30 27,369 Increased By ▲ 44.03 (0.16%)
KSE100 48,066 Increased By ▲ 169.72 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,678 Increased By ▲ 75.29 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Brent oil biased to retest support at $68.66

  • If it occurs, the correction towards $66.29 could be the last retracement before bulls launch a major attack.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil is biased to retest a support at $68.66 per barrel, a break below could cause a fall to $67.88.

A five-wave cycle from $64.57 has completed.

A retracement analysis suggests a target zone of $67.25 to $67.88.

The bounce on Monday failed to extend above $69.92. It is thus regarded as a part of the correction from this level.

A tiny double-top could be forming around $69.92, which indicates a target of $67.88. It will be confirmed when oil breaks $68.66.

A rise above $69.92 could signal the extension of the uptrend towards $71.38.

On the daily chart, oil is still accumulating strength within a wedge.

A break above a resistance at $70.75 could confirm this wedge as a bullish continuation pattern.

The longer oil hovers below $70.75, the more likely it retraces towards $66.29.

If it occurs, the correction towards $66.29 could be the last retracement before bulls launch a major attack.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

