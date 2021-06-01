ANL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
ASC 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.9%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 88.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.04%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.46%)
EPCL 50.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
HASCOL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.23%)
HUBC 79.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.94%)
HUMNL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
KAPCO 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.84%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
MLCF 46.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
PAEL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.44%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
PPL 93.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.58%)
PRL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PTC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.9%)
SILK 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.83%)
SNGP 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.05%)
TRG 175.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.43%)
UNITY 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,246 Increased By ▲ 19.64 (0.38%)
BR30 27,372 Increased By ▲ 47.51 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,036 Increased By ▲ 139.61 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,659 Increased By ▲ 56.58 (0.29%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan approves chip development project with Taiwan's TSMC

  • Semiconductors are an essential part of modern tech from smartphones to games consoles and new cars, with the auto industry one of the hardest hit by the shortage.
AFP 01 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japan has signed off on a $338 million semiconductor research project to develop cutting-edge chip technology in the country with the market-leading Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Taiwan's chip-making plants are among the largest and most advanced in the world, and the project is intended to boost Japan's competitiveness in a key sector.

The move comes as industry grapples with a global semiconductor shortage that has hampered the manufacturing of numerous products, particularly autos.

Around 20 Japanese companies will work with TSMC in the project worth 37 billion yen, with the government paying just over half of that, an official from Tokyo's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry told AFP on Tuesday.

The research will focus in particular on tech for 3D chip assembly, allowing the creation of components that are more dense but still small.

A pandemic-fuelled surge in demand for home electronics that use semiconductors has throttled chip supplies -- a crisis deepened by a US cold snap, a drought in Taiwan and a fire at Japan's Renesas manufacturer.

Semiconductors are an essential part of modern tech from smartphones to games consoles and new cars, with the auto industry one of the hardest hit by the shortage.

Construction will begin this summer on research facilities at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Tsukuba, near Tokyo, the official said, with the project due to kick off in 2022.

Among the Japanese companies involved are chemicals firms Asahi Kasei, Mitsui Chemicals and Sumitomo Chemical.

Taiwan TSMC Taiwan's dollar global semiconductor shortage Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Japan approves chip development project with Taiwan's TSMC

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters