Davis questionable for Lakers' game five

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Lakers have listed star forward Anthony Davis as questionable for the next game of their first round Western Conference playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said team doctors looked at Davis on Monday and will re-examine him on Tuesday leading up to game five of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday in Arizona.

Davis suffered a strained groin in game four, missing the second half of a 100-92 loss. Davis is also playing with a sprained knee.

The Suns are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference while the Lakers earned the No. 7 seed for the series, which is tied 2-2.

Davis has missed 30 games due to a laundry list of injuries, including calf and heel problems. In four games against the Suns, Davis has averaged 21.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

The Lakers are also hopeful that guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can return for game five from his injury.