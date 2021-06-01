Furniture has never been more affordable

Your home and office are two places where you spend the majority of your time so they should be exactly the way you want them to be. But furnishing such spaces comes with a cost and it’s not always possible to spend so much upfront when you’re working on a budget. Inevitably, you end up compromising: buying a little here and there or putting it off for a later time when you’ve got funds in hand. But instead of buying furniture little by little, wouldn’t it be nicer if you could pay little by little instead? With Interwood Easy Payments that is now possible and it is going to change the way, you shop for furniture.

How Easy Payments Work

Interwood Easy Payments makes your favourite furniture more affordable by allowing you to break up the high upfront costs into easy monthly instalments of 3, 6, 12, 24 or 36 months. Whether you want to upgrade your office or set up a new one it is now more affordable than ever. Choose from standard office furniture such as manager desks, workstations, meeting tables, chairs and more and set up your entire office for as low as Rs. 32,299 per month.

Ways You Can Pay

To make paying even easier, Interwood Easy Payments offers unique modes of payment depending on what suits you and your budget best. Those who want their furniture upfront can opt for Customer Ease Finance. With this one-of-a-kind mode of payment, simply select your furniture, get your loan limit approved from our partner bank, and enjoy your delivery within 7 days while paying in (up to) 24 monthly instalments. That too, without any cancellation charges or hidden penalties.

If you prefer spending on credit cards, you can also enjoy paying in Credit Card installments with Easy Payments. Just select your favourite furniture, pay with your Faysal Bank, UBL, Bank Alfalah or Silkbank credit cards, and call your respective Bank’s call center to convert your purchase into monthly instalments at 0% markup for up to 6 months (Faysal Bank, UBL and Silk bank) and 9 months (Bank Alfalah). You can also choose from an instalment plan tenure of 12 to 36 months at a low monthly interest rate. Alternatively, you can also select Interwood furniture items from your bank’s Brochure, break up your credit card payment into 36 monthly installments and enjoy free delivery to your doorstep! It’s that easy.

So the next time you go furniture shopping for your office, don’t let the price get in the way of your decision. Break it up with Interwood Easy Payments and shop to your heart’s content knowing that you can pay it off in easy monthly installments of your choice! To learn more about which Interwood Easy Payment mode is right for you, visit http://bit.ly/IWMOzone or call 111-203-203 or visit any of the showrooms.

