Sports
Aussie softball team lands in Japan, first Olympic team
01 Jun 2021
NARITA: Australia's softball team landed in Japan on Tuesday, becoming the first Olympic athletes to arrive for the virus-postponed Games as organisers battle persistent doubts over the event.
The athletes and their support staff are all vaccinated and had to test negative for coronavirus before departing. They will be tested again at Narita airport before being allowed to leave for a training camp.
