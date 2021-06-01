Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

At least four soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom and eight others were injured on Monday night in two separate attacks in Balochistan.

An FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat in Quetta was targeted by the terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. During the exchange of fire, four to five terrorists killed while seven to eight were injured. Four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom while six soldiers got injured, ISPR said.

In a separate attack, the terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an improvised explosive device at Turbat. In the attack, two FC soldiers were injured.

"Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," ISPR said.

On May 9, terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties in Margret, Quetta. During the exchange of fire, three soldiers were martyred, while one was injured.