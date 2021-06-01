ANL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 88.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.18%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 131.69 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.3%)
EPCL 50.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
FCCL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.88%)
HASCOL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.06%)
HUBC 79.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.29%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.64%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.44%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.81%)
PTC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.41%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.44%)
SNGP 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.08%)
TRG 176.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.12%)
UNITY 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 14.51 (0.28%)
BR30 27,315 Decreased By ▼ -9.93 (-0.04%)
KSE100 48,037 Increased By ▲ 140.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,666 Increased By ▲ 63.39 (0.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

  • ISPR says such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan
  • Four to five terrorists were also killed during exchange of fire
Aisha Mahmood 01 Jun 2021

At least four soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom and eight others were injured on Monday night in two separate attacks in Balochistan.

An FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat in Quetta was targeted by the terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. During the exchange of fire, four to five terrorists killed while seven to eight were injured. Four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom while six soldiers got injured, ISPR said.

In a separate attack, the terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an improvised explosive device at Turbat. In the attack, two FC soldiers were injured.

"Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," ISPR said.

On May 9, terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties in Margret, Quetta. During the exchange of fire, three soldiers were martyred, while one was injured.

ISPR Balochistan Terrorist attack Inter Services Public Relations FC post Pakistani soldiers

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters