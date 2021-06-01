Ahsan for inquiry into 'Walton Airport scandal'

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has blamed the PTI government for causing harm to the national economy due to its failures on all fronts.

"The countrymen had witnessed the economic catastrophe of the country at your hands Mr. Prime Minister," Ahsan said while talking to media at the PML-N Secretariat on Monday.

The PML-N leader said, "Prime Minister, you are responsible for the country's destruction since you threw a spanner in the works of PML-N government in connivance with the local and foreign agencies. You tried to topple our government through a sit-in in 2014. And you exploited the situation, arising out of the Panama leaks and created uncertainty in the country with the help of your foreign donors."

"Contrary to the PML-N government which had borrowed Rs10, 000 billion in 10 years, you have borrowed Rs13, 000 billion in just three years," Ahsan said. He said the irony was that the government was going ahead with borrowing loans to bridge the deficit since it had failed to meet the tax target. "You cannot dupe us by lecturing on economic and foreign policies and Indian mode of governance," he said.

"Have you controlled inflation, provided 10 million jobs to the youth and other economic issues confronting the country," he questioned. He also blamed PM Imran Khan of patronizing mafias. "And now you are going to commit 'corruption' bigger than that of Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal by distributing Lahore's Walton Airport's land of worth billions of rupees among your friends and blue-eyed boys. He called for a transparent inquiry into the 'Walton Airport scandal'.

He also highlighted achievements of the PML-N government and said between the period from 2013 to 2018, we won accolades even from international organizations and one of the organizations was so impressed by the PML-N government's policies that it even had predicted that Pakistan would be in G-20 in a few years.

The PML-N leader also hit out at the CPEC authority, saying it was a burden on the national exchequer. He recalled that it was PTI which created hurdles for CPEC.

To a query, he said the PML-N was waging a just struggle for rule of law and supremacy of Constitution. "We just want running the country's affairs according to Constitution," he said. Moreover, the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in a statement said the PTI government is unaware of economy and nation's problems and the masses are facing problems in livelihood due to soaring inflation.

Terming the government's economic statistics as fraudulent and unreliable, he said, it was important to inform the people about the economic catastrophe being inflicted on the country.

