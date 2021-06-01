ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
LPG price increased by Rs8/kg

Recorder Report 01 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the LPG price by Rs8 per kg for the month of June. As per the OGRA's notification, the rate of domestic cylinder will increase by Rs141 to Rs 1,667, and the new price of commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 6,415.

The LPG market is anticipating further hike in the prices of cylinders after imposition of taxes on import of LPG via land route.

"If the demand is not accepted, the LPG traders across the country will go on strike from June 30th," the LPG association announced.

Chairman LPG Industries Association Irfan Khokhar said that in the LPG policy 2021, taxes on LPG imported via land should be immediately abolished, as there is a lot of tax on the import of LPG, which is irrational.

Khokhar maintained that taxing the land route LPG import would be detrimental to the people of Balochistan, while 70 percent of LPG is being imported, while 30 percent is being produced locally.

Khokhar said that the government is given a deadline of June 30th. If the taxes are not removed there will be a nationwide strike from June 30th, he warned, adding that 5.5 percent advance income tax should be imposed on LPG being imported by sea.

OGRA Import Tax LPG LPG price Irfan Khokhar LPG cylinder

