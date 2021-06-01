Ex-Sindh minister meets Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party leader and former Sindh Minister Maqbool Ahmad Sheikh and Sardar Salim Jan Mazari called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Monday and reiterated to go along together in future also.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest. Maqbool Ahmad Sheikh said on the occasion that Ch, Shujaat Hussain has rendered valuable in political field, we always seek guidance from him and process of consultation will also continue in future.

