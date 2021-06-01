COAS emphasizes resolve to confront global phenomenon of terrorism

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command & Staff College (C&SC), Quetta on Monday and addressed officers and faculty of Command & Staff College. The address of Army Chief to staff course-2020/21, focused on professional matters, internal & external security situation and matters concerning regional security environment.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized Pakistan's resolve and determination to confront global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting whole of Nation approach.

He said that future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region. This can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on complex challenges.

Focusing on COVID-19 pandemic, the Army Chief said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by people of Pakistan. Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity, COAS said.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps and Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz, Commandant Command & Staff College.