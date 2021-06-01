KPP case: NAB fails again to file supplementary reference

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday again failed to file a supplementary reference before an accountability court in Karkay Power Project case against the former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

The accountability court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, approved the NAB request of granting more time for filing of the supplementary reference.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Waseem Ahmed told the court that investigation of the case was still continuing; therefore, they be granted more time for the filing of supplementary reference.

The court approved the NAB request and adjourned hearing of the case till June 28.

The NAB had accused Ashraf of misusing his authority during his tenure as the minister for water and power to obtain approval from the Economic Coordination Committee and the federal cabinet for an increase in the down payment to rental power companies from seven percent to 14 percent, amounting to about Rs22 billion.

The bureau had filed 12 RPP references including the Turkish ship-mounted power plant (Karkey), Piranghaib power plant, Multan, Sahiwal power plant, Guddu power plant in Sindh, Naudero-I power plant in Sindh, Naudero-II power plant in Sindh, Reshma Power Generation in Raiwind, Young Gen Power Ltd, Bhikki, Gulf Rental Power (Pvt) Ltd, 150MW Sharaqpur RPP, and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

