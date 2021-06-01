ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
Jun 01, 2021
Strong windstorm leads to disruption of power supply

Recorder Report 01 Jun 2021

LAHORE: A strong windstorm on Monday afternoon led to a disruption in power supply as the Northern and Sheikhupura circles of the company were heavily affected. A good number of areas in the walled city reported power outages. The LESCO Chief Executive directed the field staff to resume power supply on war-footing. He had also appealed to the consumers for cooperation.

Meanwhile, the power division has noted significant faults in the transmission system of the company, terming the management responsible for poor performance despite heavy spending on the up-gradation of the system. According to sources, the transmission system of LESCO is reported to be full of discrepancies that led to technical faults after every five kilometer of the transmission line, causing 255,000 tripping per annum. It is causing heavy losses as well as exposing the consumers to excessive load shedding.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

