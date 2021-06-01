Prof Mumtaz made Dean Faculty Business, Economics & Administrative Sciences

LAHORE: Governor Punjab/Chancellor Punjab University has appointed Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry as dean Faculty Business, Economics and Administrative Sciences for a period of three years. In this regard, a notification has been issued by the Higher Education Department. Dr Chaudhry did his Postdoc in Public Policy from Harvard University, US and received a PhD in Economics from University of Hamburg (Germany). He holds a Master in Economics from the University of Leeds, UK in 1994, and International Islamic University in Islamabad 1992. His areas of interest include political economy, economic development, governance and development policy.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Department of Space Science and National Engineering Services of Pakistan’s Water and Agricultural Division have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to achieve the goal of enhancing space-based geographic information system and satellite sensing applications, geospatial technologies and data development.

In this regard, the agreement was signed at the PU Vice Chancellor’s office here on Monday. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, Chairman Department of Space Science Prof Dr Syed Amer Mehmood, General Manger Water and Agriculture Division NESPAK Mansoor Ali, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and others participated were present in the event.

Both the parties would collaborate to improve the Geo-Spatial Database Development i.e. cadastre data and land-use development of Pakistan’s major cities, promote new technologies to achieve the maximum benefit of space applications in the field of satellite sensing and geographic information system for mapping the mega cities and developing the attribute data to facilitate various government departments for multipurpose analysis. Both the institutions would collaborate for writing joint research papers and publications.

