ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Prof Mumtaz made Dean Faculty Business, Economics & Administrative Sciences

Recorder Report 01 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab/Chancellor Punjab University has appointed Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry as dean Faculty Business, Economics and Administrative Sciences for a period of three years. In this regard, a notification has been issued by the Higher Education Department. Dr Chaudhry did his Postdoc in Public Policy from Harvard University, US and received a PhD in Economics from University of Hamburg (Germany). He holds a Master in Economics from the University of Leeds, UK in 1994, and International Islamic University in Islamabad 1992. His areas of interest include political economy, economic development, governance and development policy.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Department of Space Science and National Engineering Services of Pakistan’s Water and Agricultural Division have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to achieve the goal of enhancing space-based geographic information system and satellite sensing applications, geospatial technologies and data development.

In this regard, the agreement was signed at the PU Vice Chancellor’s office here on Monday. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, Chairman Department of Space Science Prof Dr Syed Amer Mehmood, General Manger Water and Agriculture Division NESPAK Mansoor Ali, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and others participated were present in the event.

Both the parties would collaborate to improve the Geo-Spatial Database Development i.e. cadastre data and land-use development of Pakistan’s major cities, promote new technologies to achieve the maximum benefit of space applications in the field of satellite sensing and geographic information system for mapping the mega cities and developing the attribute data to facilitate various government departments for multipurpose analysis. Both the institutions would collaborate for writing joint research papers and publications.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NESPAK Punjab University Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry Dean Faculty

Prof Mumtaz made Dean Faculty Business, Economics & Administrative Sciences

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

‘Massive’ vaccination drive to be launched: Umar

Gwadar Port, Free Zone: Projects likely to generate $10bn activity

Ryanair passenger jet makes emergency landing in Berlin

POL products’ prices stay unchanged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.