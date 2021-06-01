Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled 336,524 tonnes of cargo comprising 226,972 tonnes of import cargo and 109,552 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday.

The total import cargo of 226,972 comprised of 120,623 tonnes of Containerised Cargo, 1,557 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,364 tonnes of Canola, 7,510 tonnes of DAP, 6,553 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 78,365 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 109,552 tonnes comprised of 61,902 tonnes of containerized cargo, 31,680 tonnes of Clinkers 10,148 tonnes of Iron Ore, 5,472 tonnes of Cement and 350 tonnes of rice.

As many as 9886 containers were handled out of which 5346 were of imports and 4540 were of exports. 5346 import containers comprised of 1132 of 20s and 2010 of 40s. Imports empty container was 0 of 20s and 97 of 40s. Export containers 4540 comprised of 758 of 20s and 805 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 560 of 20s and 806 of 40s.

There were 07 ships namely APL Chongqing, Sen Sea, Stream Pacific, Nordspring, Diyala, Rita and CMA CGM Fdelio currently at the berths on Monday.

There were 05 ships AL Mahboobah, Hyundai Paramount, As Sicilia, Kota Lumba and You& Island sailed off from Karachi Port on Monday.

There are 14 ships namely, GS Future, Chem Bulldog, Sea Ambition Oil, Songa Nuernberg, Sea Power, M.T. Shalamar, OEL Kedarnath, MSC Samu, Actuaria, Liberty Promise,Ocean Harvest 1 Cargo and African Tern were expected on 31-05-2021.

PORT QASIM

Cargo volume of 124,027 tonnes, comprising 100,581 tonnes imports cargo and 23,446 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,005 Containers (1,771 TEUs imports and 1,234 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours (.)

There are sixteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Shanghai Bulker, Taxidiara, Chemocean Orion and Soyo & three more ships, Jade Blossom, Seago Bremerhaven and Seamax Bridgeport carrying Coal, Chemicals, Natural Gas, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, MW-4, EVTL PGPCL, LCT and QICT on Monday (today), 31st May-2021, while an oil tanker ‘Al-Salam-II’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and four more ships, MSC Samu, MSC Joanna, Maersk Kinloss and MOL Generosity are due to arrive on Tuesday, 1st June-2021.

