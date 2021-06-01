ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Jahangir Siddiqui & 
Comany Limited               07-06-2021         29-06-2021        06-07-2021                    /-
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Limited                07-06-2021         29-06-2021        06-07-2021         Prem. 20.00/-
Waves Singer 
Pakistan Limited             06-05-2021         28-05-2021        04-06-2021          Prem. 5.00/-
==================================================================================================

Last date of renunciation/payment

