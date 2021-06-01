ANL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.91%)
ASC 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.06%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
DGKC 132.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.64%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
FFL 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
HUBC 79.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KAPCO 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 47.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
PAEL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
POWER 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
PPL 93.39 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.95%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.43%)
PTC 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.44%)
SNGP 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 176.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.23%)
UNITY 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
WTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.02 (0.61%)
BR30 27,510 Increased By ▲ 184.87 (0.68%)
KSE100 48,088 Increased By ▲ 192.05 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,674 Increased By ▲ 71.92 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil rebalancing

BR Research 01 Jun 2021

After stabilizing, oil seems to be entering a stronger phase or maybe its learning to live with the pandemic; not exceptional, but oil prices have been on an upwards trajectory in 2021 versus 2020 gaining over 30 percent. Globally, analysts have raised 2021 oil price forecast in general, which isn’t surprising as the world is eyeing improved global oil demand this year versus the 2020 as countries come out of COVID-19 restrictions despite the third wave surge in three oil consuming countries.

The indicators for a moderate growth prospect in oil demand are coming from all corners. Crude oil output in the United States has been up and the expectations for non-OPEC+ output is a growth of over 600,000 barrels a day in 2021. Though this increase is only half of the decline faced in 2020, it is the rebound in output that is holding optimism in the oil world. The EIA hasn’t changed its outlook for oil demand in 2021 as India battles its worst covid surge; however, it has upped its global oil demand growth for 2022. IEA is also upbeat for oil demand in the second half of 2021, mainly on Covid recovery hopes where the infection in India is likely to taper and the pandemic to come under control globally through vaccination campaigns around the world.

OPEC expectation is also of a strong recovery in world oil demand in 2021 with demand from China and the United States counterbalancing the decline occurring in India due to the coronavirus crisis. Saudi Arabia – the leader of the pact has started experiencing export boom after a year of weak demand and intense volatility in the oil market during the 1.5 years of the ongoing pandemic.

Amid the cautious optimism, the OPEC+ meeting happening today is also likely to not increase the pace of production cuts further but stick to the group’s existing plan of gradually easing oil supply restrictions amid the oil demand recovery and the likelihood of Iranian oil making inroads again.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices oil supply COVID19 oil demand

Oil rebalancing

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

‘Massive’ vaccination drive to be launched: Umar

Gwadar Port, Free Zone: Projects likely to generate $10bn activity

Ryanair passenger jet makes emergency landing in Berlin

POL products’ prices stay unchanged

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters