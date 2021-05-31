ECC approves Rs20 billion to purchase 10 million vaccine doses

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved a technical supplementary grant of about Rs. 20 billion to procure 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine next month.

The ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was specially called to approve the supplementary grant of USD 130 million (Rs. 20 billion approx.) to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure timely procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said that the demand for additional funds will be reviewed during the next fiscal year and funds will be released accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Finance Secretary and other senior government officials.

Reportedly, Pakistan is likely to receive over five million doses of various Covid vaccines in June.

During the first 10 days of June, over 3.5 million doses of Sinovac, Sinopharm, and CanSino vaccines are expected to arrive in the country.

Following the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, held a press conference and announced that the country aims to vaccinate 10 million people in June.

He said that the aim was to inoculate maximum people to avoid imposing difficult restrictions during Eidul Adha.