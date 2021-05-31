ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui’s appeal till Wednesday

  • Hamid Khan said that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had challenged the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council to not hold inquiry in open court.
APP 31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the appeal of former judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui till Wednesday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case seeking setting aside of Report/Opinion of Supreme Judicial Council and Notification Issued by Ministry of Law dated 11.10.2018.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, responding to Siddiqui's counsel Advocate Hamid Khan submitted that the government will not submit answer in this case, however the reply would be submitted after maintainability of the petition.

Hamid Khan informed the bench that his client is retiring on June 30th.

Hamid Khan said that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had challenged the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council to not hold inquiry in open court.

The Supreme Court quashed the Supreme Judicial Council decision, he added.

He said that the Supreme Court ruled only against the jurisdiction of the Judicial Council.

The Supreme Court granted relief only after accepting the petition, he added.

Justice Bandial said that there was a difference between understanding and declaring a petition admissible.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that it was also important to look at the basis on which the application was deemed admissible.

Hamid Khan said that the inquiry against Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was conducted unilaterally.

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's position was not heard nor was he given an opportunity to present witnesses, he added.

Justice Ijaz said that the former judge made a speech and what he stated could not be denied.

Hamid Khan said that this was the fourth reference against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that the first three references were dismissed but the facts were acknowledged in the present reference.

Justice Ijaz asked whatever the reality, such a speech on a public forum would be fair to a judge? A serving judge in a public speech accused the Chief Justice and the institutions, he added.

Hamid Khan said that It was not a public gathering but it was a lawyers' ceremony. Chief Justice and other judges also address the gathering of lawyers, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Hamid Khan whether he was talking about former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry?

He said that that former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry always read a written speech and never made any accusation.

Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry never crossed constitutional limits in his speeches, he added.

Justice Ijaz said that he had a very simple question, if the judge had any reservations, could he say such a thing in the public gathering?

Hamid Khan said he should also be given access to fundamental rights under Article 209.

Supreme Court IHC

SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui’s appeal till Wednesday

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months

Govt wants to inoculate maximum people to avoid restrictions on Eidul Azha: Asad Umar

Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3

Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade

FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters