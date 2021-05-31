Pakistan
LPG price increases by Rs 94.89 per 1.8-kg cylinder
The new price would be effective from June 1.
31 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday increased the locally produced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price by Rs 94.89 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms for the month of June.
According to the notification of LPG price-revision, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,667.29 during the month which was earlier available at Rs1,572.40 last month.
Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs141,295.32 for the month of June. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs133,254.19 in May.

