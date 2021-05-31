ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
Pakistan

Elections in AJK must be held on time: Saeed Ghani

  • Saeed Ghani said according to the constitution of Azad Kashmir, postponement is not permissible.
APP 31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Education Minister for Sindh, Saeed Ghani on Monday said Azad Jammu and Kashmir constitution is quite clear on the issue and elections and it should not be postponed or delayed.

Addressing a press conference here, Saeed Ghani said according to the constitution of Azad Kashmir, postponement is not permissible.

The Azad Kashmir Assembly’ term would be going to complete on July 29 and it was a constitutional obligation to hold elections in 60 days before the end of the Assembly term, he said.

He argued that all the by-elections in the country were held on time.

Saeed Ghani said the any effort to postpone the elections would may give the message that the government was not up to the mark or rather weak in Azad Kashmir.

While President Azad Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party, Chaudhry Latif Akbar also demanded the election commission to immediately issue the schedule of elections.

