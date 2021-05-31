ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt wants to inoculate maximum people to avoid restrictions on Eidul Azha: Asad Umar

  • On May 29, the country vaccinated record 0.38 million people, taking the total vaccine administered to over 7 million.
  • The government aims to vaccinate 10 million people in June and as many people in July to be able to avoid strict lockdown on Eidul Adha.
BR Web Desk Updated 31 May 2021

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has said that the government wants to vaccinate enough people to avoid difficult restrictions at the time of Eidul Adha.

He made these remarks while addressing a press briefing on Monday following a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Monday.

Umar noted that nearly seven million (single and double dose) vaccines had been administered in Pakistan so far to inoculate about 5.3m people. The eventual goal was to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year.

“According to our figures, more than 7m vaccine doses have been administered and some 5.2 to 5.3m people are included in this who have been vaccinated,” he said.

Pakistan vaccinated Pakistan has sped up the vaccination process in the country after successfully producing the single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine at the National Institute of Health (NIH) vaccination plant.

On May 29, the country vaccinated record 0.38 million people, taking the total vaccine administered to just over 7 million. With this pace, the goal to inoculate 70 million people this year seems quite achievable.

Umar said that the government aims to vaccinate 10 million people in June and as many people in July to be able to avoid strict lockdown on Eidul Adha.

“The NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) has worked in coordination with the provinces and the provinces have considerably increased their capacity at vaccination centres,” Asad added.

The federal minister vowed to more than double the figure in the near future to inoculate a maximum number of people by the end of 2021.

Asad Umar COVID19 vaccination NCC meeting Covid19 in pakistan Covid19 vaccination

Govt wants to inoculate maximum people to avoid restrictions on Eidul Azha: Asad Umar

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months

Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3

Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade

FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters