NCOC decides to schedule above 18 age individuals vaccination from June 3: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday announced that the NCOC in its daily session decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered above 18 years of age persons from Thursday (June 3).

The Federal Minister for Planning who also heads National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) took to Twitter for announcing the 18 years above age cohort registered individuals under national vaccination of Covid-19.

He wrote on his official Twitter handle, "In today's NCOC meeting it was decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18 plus from thursday the 3rd of june."

He went on to mention that with this step the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out.

He urged the masses to register themselves as soon as possible.