ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase 2.35pc in 10 months

  • The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $828.727 million during July-April (2020-21) against exports of $809.685 million during July-April (2019-20).
APP 31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.35 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $828.727 million during July-April (2020-21) against exports of $809.685 million during July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 2.35 percent, the SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan during April 2021 also increased by 326.76 percent, from $19.308 million against the exports of $82.399 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan however declined by 26.26 percent during April 2021 as compared to the exports of $116.541 million in March 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed growth of 6.54 percent in ten months, from $19.703 billion to $20.992 billion, the SBP data showed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan during the period under review were recorded at $147.403 million against $115.747 million last year, showing growth of 27.34 During July-April of this year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during April 2021 rose by 376.31 percent, from $4.188 million last year to $19.948 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Afghanistan also increased by 270.71 percent during April 2021 when compared to the import of $5.381 million in March 2021, the SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the country increased by 13.48 percent, from $37.280 billion to $42.308 billion, according to the data.

Pakistan Afghanistan SBP goods and services

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase 2.35pc in 10 months

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months

Govt wants to inoculate maximum people to avoid restrictions on Eidul Azha: Asad Umar

Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3

Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade

FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters