Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase 2.35pc in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.35 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $828.727 million during July-April (2020-21) against exports of $809.685 million during July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 2.35 percent, the SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan during April 2021 also increased by 326.76 percent, from $19.308 million against the exports of $82.399 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan however declined by 26.26 percent during April 2021 as compared to the exports of $116.541 million in March 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed growth of 6.54 percent in ten months, from $19.703 billion to $20.992 billion, the SBP data showed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan during the period under review were recorded at $147.403 million against $115.747 million last year, showing growth of 27.34 During July-April of this year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during April 2021 rose by 376.31 percent, from $4.188 million last year to $19.948 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Afghanistan also increased by 270.71 percent during April 2021 when compared to the import of $5.381 million in March 2021, the SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the country increased by 13.48 percent, from $37.280 billion to $42.308 billion, according to the data.