References against Raja Ashraf adjourned till June 28

  • It may be mentioned here that the Accountability Court had already rejected the acquittal plea of Pervaiz Ashraf and others in the case.
APP 31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till June 28, on rental power projects' references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceedings due to the defence counsel's absence.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft references pertaining to Gulf and Reshman rental power projects.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf did not attend the proceedings due exemption from the hearing. However, his representative and NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court. After this, the hearing was adjourned till next date.

accountability court Raja Pervez Ashraf rental power projects' references

References against Raja Ashraf adjourned till June 28

