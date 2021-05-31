Pakistan
Gold prices increase by Rs200 to Rs112,300 tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable.
31 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs200 on Monday and was traded at Rs112,300 against its sale at Rs112,100, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs172 and was traded at Rs 96,280 against its sale at Rs96,108 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs 88,250 from Rs88,100.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1480 and Rs1268.86 respectively.
The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of US $ one and was sold at US $ 1903 against its sale at US $ 1903.
