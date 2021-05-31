Rupee gains 03 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee regained 03 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 154.40 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 154.43.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 154.4 and Rs 155.4, respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro and Japanese was remained unchanged to close at Rs 188.32 and Rs 1.40, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

Whereas a decline of 44 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs 218.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs 219.24.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisas each to close at Rs 42.03 and Rs 41.17 respectively.