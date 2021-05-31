ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
Jahangir Tareen, son get extension in interim bail till June 11

  • The court asked the FIA officials about the progress made in the investigation so far.
APP 31 May 2021

LAHORE: Prominent politician and industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) and his son, Ali Tareen, Monday got extension in their interim bail till June 11 from two courts in three cases, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a sugar scam.

Earlier, the two along with their counsel appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain on expiry of their interim bail.

At the outset of proceedings, the court observed that it did not have power to hear the matter any longer as a new judge had been posted as AD&SJ-I. The judge remarked that he was only empowered to fix the matter for the next hearing.

The court asked the FIA officials about the progress made in the investigation so far.

An FIA deputy director submitted that the investigation officer had been changed and it was a routine matter. The court observed that investigation officer could not be changed and a show-cause notice would be issued in that regard.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till June 11 and also extended the interim bail of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen in two cases.

Meanwhile, the duo also appeared before a special court of banking offence in connection with another case, registered regarding a sugar scam. However, due to non-availability of the judge, their bail was extended till June 11.

Jahangir Tareen, son get extension in interim bail till June 11

