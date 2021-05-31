ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
Corrupt PML-N has no concern with public issues: Shahbaz Gill

  • He said that political dwarfs need a new excuse every day for doing their politics.
APP Updated 31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the corrupt Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has nothing to do with public issues.

Reacting to the statement of PML-N spokesperson Maryum Aurangzeb, he said the incompetent opposition has always tried to suppress the voice of the poor workers.

He said that political dwarfs need a new excuse every day for doing their politics, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always spoke for the rights of workers and people.

He said that media workers' problems would be resolved through amendment in the new media law, adding that media workers will be able to knock the door of court under this law in case of denial of their rights.

