ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
May 31, 2021
Markets

Sri Lankan shares gain on financials, industrials boost

  • The CSE All-Share Index closed 0.95% higher at 7,403.44.
  • Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 1.1% month-over-month in May, after a 0.1% fall in April, according to data from the statistics department.
Reuters 31 May 2021

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday for a fourth straight session, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index closed 0.95% higher at 7,403.44.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and John Keells Holdings Plc were the two biggest boosts to the index, rising 4.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

Sri Lanka has reported 183,452 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,441 deaths as of Monday, according to health ministry data.

All airports in the island nation will reopen tomorrow, with the maximum number of passengers in a flight at 75, Sri Lanka's state minister of aviation said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 1.1% month-over-month in May, after a 0.1% fall in April, according to data from the statistics department.

Separately, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings affirmed Sri Lanka at 'CCC+/C', and said while the economy is likely to expand modestly this year, uncertainty over the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the recovery.

Trading volumes fell to 119.6 million from 147.7 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 425.6 million rupees ($2.16 million), according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 3.34 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees CSE All Share Index financial and industrial stocks

